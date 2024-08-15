ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,362 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.60 on Thursday, hitting $360.31. 155,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,384. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.99 and its 200 day moving average is $342.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.