ORG Partners LLC Buys 155 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2,214.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,480,000 after purchasing an additional 416,099 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.77.

Intuit Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $10.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $647.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,267. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $633.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

