ORG Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMFS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

OMFS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.85. 36,554 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1592 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

