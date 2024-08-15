ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,114 Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,384,000.

NASDAQ:VTWV traded up $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $140.73. 21,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,081. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.96 and a 1-year high of $154.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average is $135.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.593 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

