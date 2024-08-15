ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 575 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $196,694,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 823,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,323,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 148,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.47 and its 200 day moving average is $159.29. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $118.39 and a 52-week high of $181.11.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

