ORG Partners LLC Has $150,000 Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 186.9% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $12,672,863.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Shares of WMS stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.80. 46,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,227. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.81 and its 200-day moving average is $163.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

