ORG Partners LLC Has $168,000 Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after buying an additional 1,208,804 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,420,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $4,337,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 495,778 shares during the period. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. 214,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

