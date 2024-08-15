ORG Partners LLC Has $738,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.02. 465,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,387. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

