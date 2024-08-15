ORG Partners LLC Invests $142,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 843,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 756,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IWD traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.36. 318,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,625. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.