ORG Partners LLC Invests $179,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $31.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $608.23. 3,379,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,248,286. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $774.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $839.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

