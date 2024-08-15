ORG Partners LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,058 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.24.

SHOP stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,369,812. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

