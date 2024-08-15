ORG Partners LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IYG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.39. 8,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,696. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $70.11.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

