ORG Partners LLC Purchases 7,278 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 921.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SWK traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.00. 126,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

