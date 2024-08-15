ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in NRG Energy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.69. The stock had a trading volume of 381,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $87.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

