ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,313 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

