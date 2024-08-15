ORG Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,091,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,776,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $239.05. 318,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,398. The company has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.97 and its 200 day moving average is $231.36.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

