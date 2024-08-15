Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Cindy Jeannette Joiner Acquires 326 Shares

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) Director Cindy Jeannette Joiner purchased 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $10,480.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at $698,748.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 228,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORRF has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.