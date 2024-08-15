Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Raised by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1,314.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTIS traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.31. 1,156,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,702. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.