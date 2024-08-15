Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
OXLCN stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Tencent’s Earnings Show Signs of Comeback in China’s Tech Market
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 High-Potential Stocks Analysts Say Could Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.