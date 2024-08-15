Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLCN stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

