Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

OXSQ traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.05. 17,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,669. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $191.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 247.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

