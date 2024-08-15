PAAL AI Price Hits $0.19 (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAAL AI has a market cap of $159.26 million and $2.04 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.20048087 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,035,248.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

