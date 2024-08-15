Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.78.

PCRX opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $575.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98.

In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $143,192.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,336.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock worth $621,118. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 590,082 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $15,677,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $13,240,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after buying an additional 285,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

