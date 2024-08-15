PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Price Target Raised to $44.00

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens upped their price target on PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

PACS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PACS opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.75. PACS Group has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $981.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACS Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PACS Group during the second quarter worth $295,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PACS Group during the second quarter worth $552,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PACS Group during the second quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in PACS Group during the second quarter worth $831,000.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

