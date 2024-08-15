Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6,044.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,912 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $905,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,580 shares of company stock valued at $14,748,074 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

PLTR traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $31.32. 10,929,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,421,414. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

