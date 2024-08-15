Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $2,260,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,292,014.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 612,006 shares in the company, valued at $18,507,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $2,260,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,292,014.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,580 shares of company stock valued at $14,748,074 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 43,273,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,627,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.69, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

