Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $330.66.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $339.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $201.17 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.