Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 38 ($0.49) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.40) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAF

Pan African Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

About Pan African Resources

Shares of PAF stock opened at GBX 29.13 ($0.37) on Wednesday. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 12.06 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 29.96 ($0.38). The stock has a market cap of £559.33 million, a PE ratio of 970.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

(Get Free Report)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.