Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 38 ($0.49) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.40) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
