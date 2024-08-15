Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) vs. Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Critical Survey

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) and Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Papa Johns International and Alsea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa Johns International 3.25% -19.85% 10.37% Alsea N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Alsea shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Papa Johns International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa Johns International $2.14 billion 0.69 $82.10 million $2.25 19.95 Alsea N/A N/A N/A $1.06 2.71

This table compares Papa Johns International and Alsea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Papa Johns International has higher revenue and earnings than Alsea. Alsea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa Johns International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Papa Johns International and Alsea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa Johns International 0 6 7 0 2.54 Alsea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Papa Johns International presently has a consensus target price of $58.82, indicating a potential upside of 31.03%. Given Papa Johns International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Papa Johns International is more favorable than Alsea.

Summary

Papa Johns International beats Alsea on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. It also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark internationally. Papa John’s International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Alsea

(Get Free Report)

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I. Fridays, Vips Europe, Vips Smart, Ole Mole, and Clay Hear brands. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.