Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.5% of Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 609,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,485,000 after acquiring an additional 91,244 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.5 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $11.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $474.42. 37,745,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,047,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.90 and its 200 day moving average is $451.02. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

