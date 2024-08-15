Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3,557.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.1% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC traded up $3.74 on Thursday, hitting $158.91. 241,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,070. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $299.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at $45,990,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,043 shares of company stock valued at $12,369,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

