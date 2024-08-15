PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) vs. SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Critical Review

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

PCCW has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurgePays has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PCCW and SurgePays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SurgePays $112.99 million 0.34 $20.62 million $1.15 1.73

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SurgePays has higher revenue and earnings than PCCW.

6.9% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PCCW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of SurgePays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A SurgePays 12.93% 55.35% 35.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PCCW and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50

SurgePays has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 377.39%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than PCCW.

Summary

SurgePays beats PCCW on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services. It also provides free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; sells mobile handsets and accessories; distributes media content; and mobile video on demand and advertising services through OTT platform. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, and media content services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products and services; provision of data services; software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; operates customer loyalty program and online merchandise sales; and content production, talent management, and entertainment business. Additionally, the company offers e-commerce, travel, insurance, big data analytics, fintech, and health-tech services. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

