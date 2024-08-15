PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 1.4%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.00 and last traded at $144.45. Approximately 2,001,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,282,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Get PDD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. Research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PDD by 15,755.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,169 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in PDD by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PDD by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDD by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,076 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.