PeiPei (ETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.79 Million (PEIPEI)

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One PeiPei (ETH) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PeiPei (ETH) has a total market cap of $59.79 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PeiPei (ETH) has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PeiPei (ETH) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PeiPei (ETH) Profile

PeiPei (ETH)’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,430,469,743,090 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20. PeiPei (ETH)’s official website is peipeicoin.vip.

Buying and Selling PeiPei (ETH)

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 406,430,469,743,089.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000013 USD and is down -9.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,735,056.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeiPei (ETH) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeiPei (ETH) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PeiPei (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeiPei (ETH) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.