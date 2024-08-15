Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 13,874,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 14,790,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 11.5 %

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at $333,220.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at $333,220.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,554 shares of company stock valued at $296,182. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,436 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25,397.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 392,141 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.