Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.02. 127,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,860. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6,612.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 114,986 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Performance Food Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,051 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,747 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

