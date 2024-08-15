Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.36. 193,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,284. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.35. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,225 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after buying an additional 146,731 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,398,614 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $158,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,472 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 170,639 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 76,891 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 240,887 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 86,497 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

