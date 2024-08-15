Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 685,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the previous session’s volume of 193,666 shares.The stock last traded at $8.08 and had previously closed at $6.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $10.50 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $528.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.25.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,489,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,727,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

