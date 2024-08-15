Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.17

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has raised its dividend by an average of 46.8% per year over the last three years.

PBR stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

