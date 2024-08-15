PGGM Investments Decreases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $215,998,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after buying an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,715,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,446,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,947,000 after buying an additional 333,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.10.

Henry Schein Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HSIC traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.02. The company had a trading volume of 320,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,152. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.44. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

