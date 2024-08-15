PGGM Investments Has $1.68 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in State Street were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in State Street by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:STT traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 475,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,520. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.96.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

