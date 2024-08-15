PGGM Investments Has $2.29 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

ZG traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.13. 328,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,781. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.05.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,335.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $187,356.57. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,932.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,835 shares of company stock worth $9,302,652 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

