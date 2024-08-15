PGGM Investments Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 337.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.18. The stock had a trading volume of 570,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $229.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.40.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

