PGGM Investments Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PGGM Investments raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2,790.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE UNP traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,214. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.13 and a 200 day moving average of $239.08.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

