PGGM Investments Increases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Garmin were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $54,460,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,727,000. SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,848,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.66. 146,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,143. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.97.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRMN

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.