PGGM Investments Makes New $285,000 Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $7,479,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,453,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,863 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in Ball by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,402 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BALL. UBS Group upped their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BALL

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.