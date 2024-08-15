PGGM Investments Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PGGM Investments raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,057. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,643 shares of company stock worth $49,709,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

