PGGM Investments Sells 1,292 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $201.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,969,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.11.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

