PGGM Investments Sells 1,394 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 114,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, M&G Plc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.9% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 314,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 133,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,036,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

