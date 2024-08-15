PGGM Investments Sells 20,266 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,266 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 425,993 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE GL traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.70. 339,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,011. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $518,240. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.