Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.7% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,422,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $119.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

